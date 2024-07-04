Tribes Communication appoints Himanka Das as Chief Strategy Officer

New Delhi: Tribes Communication has appointed Himanka Das as Chief Strategy Officer to lead the organisation’s strategic vision and drive its ambitious expansion goals. In under a decade, the Group has transformed from an out-of-home (OOH) solutions service provider into a formidable comprehensive marketing powerhouse.

Das brings with him more than two decades of experience in media and marketing communication, having worked across 250+ brands and managed investment portfolios.

In the recent past, Das was serving as Country Director at Infomo, a global AI AdTech pioneer in the first-party data space. He has held leadership roles at Dentsu International for over nine years, which included three years as CEO of its group company, Vizeum India and as EVP Carat, India. Himanka began his career at Madison World, building his career working at Initiative, Lintas Media Group, FCB Ulka of IPG and Starcom of Publicis Media.

Prior to joining Infomo, Das took an academic sabbatical to earn a postgraduate qualification in Data Science from International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore to accelerate his analytical skills. He also has a Masters in International Marketing and Mass Communication Studies from University of Pune.

Expressing his excitement about joining Tribes Communication, Das stated, “What impressed me is the pace and agility with which Tribes has made a cutting-edge mark in the marketing industry in less than a decade, leading transformations in disruptive technology such as AI, CRM data, analytics and continuously evolving consumer behaviour. It’s inspiring and an honour to be part of such an entrepreneurial team and culture, driving ambitious future plans. I am excited to work closely with the diverse business units, bringing strategic connections to engage and help consumers to make decisions in their purchase journey.”

Welcoming Himanka, Gour Gupta, MD and Chairman, Tribes Communication, said, “I am extremely pleased to welcome Himanka to the Tribes family, especially at such a pivotal time. Himanka’s profound industry knowledge and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients. In addition, our shared values of business excellence and forward-thinking are perfectly aligned and I look forward to this collaboration, which will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth.”

As Chief Strategy Officer, Himanka will oversee the development and implementation of the company’s strategic initiatives, working closely with the executive team to identify new growth opportunities and enhance operational efficiencies.