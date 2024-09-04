Trademark infringement: Delhi HC exercises restraint over using ‘Taj’ by Taj Iconic Membership

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has passed an order of permanent restraint against the managing director of Taj Iconic Membership over a trademark suit filed by Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company from using the name 'Taj' by any stretch.

The high court has passed the order in a case accusing Taj Iconic of impersonation and cheating a jeweller of 100 gold coins worth Rs 51 lakh.

The court has ordered the MD, Taj Iconic to pay Rs 10 lakh as damages, Rs 5 lakh as costs, and-domain name transfer to IHCL.

The 'Taj' trademark, being used by IHCL since 1903 was also protected further in a similar case involving Shivgyan Developers early this year.