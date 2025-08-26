Toyota and fintech player in race to replace Dream11 as Team India jersey sponsor

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the hunt for a new title sponsor for Team India’s jersey following the abrupt exit of fantasy sports giant Dream11, triggered by the recent passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
With the Asia Cup 2025 just weeks away, scheduled to commence on September 9 in the UAE, Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corporation and an unnamed fintech startup have emerged as frontrunners to secure one of the most coveted sponsorship slots in global sports.
According to sources cited by NDTV, Toyota and a fintech startup have expressed keen interest in filling the void, though the BCCI has yet to initiate the official tendering process.
The board is reportedly aiming for a deal that surpasses the financial value of the Dream11 contract, capitalising on the massive global visibility offered by Team India’s jersey, especially during high-profile events like the India-Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai.
The Online Gaming Bill, passed by the Indian Parliament on August 21, 2025, bans real-money gaming platforms, effectively halting Dream11’s operations and forcing the termination of its Rs 358 crore sponsorship deal with the BCCI.
The agreement, signed in July 2023 and set to run until March 2026, included Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore per away match.
However, with the new legislation, Dream11 officials met with BCCI CEO Hemang Amin in Mumbai to mutually end the partnership, leaving Team India without a jersey sponsor as the Asia Cup looms.
The departure of Dream11 has created logistical challenges, with Asia Cup jerseys already printed with the company’s logo now deemed unusable. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasised the board’s commitment to compliance, stating, “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country framed by the central government.”
Industry speculation also points to Reliance Jio as a potential contender, given its existing ties to Indian cricket through broadcasting and sponsorship deals.
The race for the jersey sponsorship comes amid what some call the “jersey jinx,” a pattern where past sponsors like Sahara, Byju’s, and now Dream11 faced financial or regulatory troubles after securing the deal.
Despite this, the allure of Team India’s jersey remains unmatched, with its global audience making it a prime marketing asset.
With time running short, the BCCI faces pressure to finalise a new sponsor before India’s Asia Cup opener against the UAE on September 10. Should a deal not materialise, Team India may take the field without a title sponsor for the first time in decades, a rare scenario for a cricketing powerhouse.