Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate for Tilaknagar’s Monarch Legacy Edition

New Delhi: Tilaknagar Industries has brought on board Tonic Worldwide as its Digital Agency of Record (AOR) for Monarch Legacy Edition, its recently launched luxury brandy.
The agency will oversee digital strategy, content creation, and brand storytelling, with a focus on establishing Monarch Legacy Edition’s presence in the premium spirits category and engaging consumers through online channels.
Tilaknagar Industries, one of India’s longstanding alcoholic beverage companies with over 90 years of heritage, has expanded its portfolio to include luxury offerings. Its existing range features brandy labels such as Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon, as well as products in the whisky, rum and gin segments, including Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum, and Blue Lagoon Gin.
The account will be serviced from Tonic Worldwide’s Mumbai office.
Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Rahimtoola, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilaknagar Industries, said, “We're thrilled to welcome Tonic Worldwide as our digital agency for Monarch Legacy Edition, our first luxury offering. As we introduce a brandy that blends heritage with modern elegance, we needed a partner who could truly capture that spirit in the digital space.
Tonic's deep understanding of consumer behaviour, creative agility, and proven track record in building premium brand narratives made them the ideal choice. We're excited to collaborate with them to craft a distinct and compelling digital presence for Monarch, one that reflects its sophistication and royal character.”
Sudish Balan, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide, added, “Tonic Worldwide is excited about the opportunity to be the strategic digital partner to accelerate growth, positioning, and consumer engagement for Tilaknagar Industries' Monarch Legacy Edition, a luxury brandy aiming for national and international recognition.
We look forward to crafting compelling narratives that highlight Monarch's unique craftsmanship and French-Indian heritage, while building the roadmap to realise their vision of leading the Indian luxury spirits market and gaining global acclaim.”