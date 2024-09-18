Tonic Worldwide appoints Kiran Mandrawadkar as Business Head - South

Delhi: Tonic Worldwide has appointed Kiran Mandrawadkar as Business Head – South. Mandrawadkar will be based out of the agency's Bangalore office.

He has over 20 years of experience in the digital and marketing industry. Prior to Tonic Worldwide, he led the South business division for Ethinos Digital, and has held roles at agencies, including Beehive Publicis, Dentsu Isobar, WPP GroupM Maxus (now Wavemaker), Disha Communications, and Network18.

His comprehensive experience spans business development, client management, and strategic growth.

Throughout his career, Mandrawadkar has worked with a portfolio of brands, such as ABB, 3M, L'Oréal, Panasonic, TVS, Max Fashion, Digit Insurance, Royal Sundaram, and Decathlon.

Speaking on the appointment, Chetan Asher, Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are delighted to have Kiran Mandrawadkar join the Tonic Worldwide family. His deep industry experience and proven ability to drive business growth will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations in the South. We look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”

Commenting on his new role, Mandrawadkar, said, "I’m excited to join Tonic Worldwide, a company I have long admired for its pioneering work. I look forward to collaborating with the founders and senior leadership team to create impactful work while driving business growth and success. Leveraging my experience and skill set, I am eager to contribute to the ongoing expansion of the business.”