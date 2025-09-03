TollBit appoints Harsha Subramaniam as Head of Partnerships for India

New Delhi: TollBit, a platform that enables publishers and creators to monitor, manage, and monetise AI usage of their content, has appointed Harsha Subramaniam as Head of Partnerships, India. Reporting to Josh Stone, TollBit’s Vice President and Head of Partnerships, Subramaniam will oversee the company’s engagements with publishers, content creators, and technology platforms across India.

The move marks TollBit’s continued expansion of its global partner network. With more than 3,000 content partners, the company has scaled rapidly in response to the evolving role of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, which access content directly from publisher sites without attribution or compensation. TollBit provides publishers with tools to monitor these AI agents, manage access, and monetise content through secure endpoints.

“Harsha’s extraordinary experience and relationships make him the perfect leader to expand our presence in India,” said Josh Stone, VP and Head of Partnerships at TollBit. “He brings a deep understanding of the region’s unique opportunities and challenges, as well as the strategic vision and operational expertise needed to accelerate our growth. Harsha’s unique experience at the intersection of journalism, partnerships, and technology will be invaluable in driving forward our best-in-class ecosystem solution for managing and monetising AI bots and agents.”

Subramaniam brings 25 years of experience in media, most recently serving as Head of Global Content Strategy at Meta, where he supported Instagram’s creator economy initiatives worldwide. He previously held the role of Head of News Partnerships for Meta in India from 2019 and spent a decade as a journalist and producer at Bloomberg Media. Earlier, he worked as news editor at CNBC India, collaborating with leaders across finance, technology, and policy.

“I’m thrilled to join TollBit at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said Harsha Subramaniam.

“As AI reshapes the digital content ecosystem at lightning speed, publishers and creators need smart, sustainable ways to manage and monetise their content. TollBit is uniquely positioned to deliver this value, and I look forward to building impactful partnerships across India to drive our mission forward.”

TollBit’s expansion in India also involves partnerships with global cybersecurity, infrastructure, and AI providers, including collaborations with DataDome, Human Security, and Fastly.