Titan names Arun Narayan as Jewellery CEO, Kuruvilla Markose to helm watches division

New Delhi: Titan Company has announced changes to its senior management team, with Arun Narayan set to take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company’s Jewellery Division and Kuruvilla Markose to lead the Watches Division.

Arun Narayan, currently leading the company’s Tanishq India business responsible for retail, marketing and merchandising, will succeed Ajoy Chawla as the CEO of the Jewellery Division, with effect from 1st January 2026; and Chawla is slated to assume the role of Managing Director of Titan from the same date, taking over from CK Venkataraman.

Meanwhile, Kuruvilla Markose will take charge as CEO of the Watches Division with effect from August 13, 2025, following the resignation of the current head, Suparna Mitra. Markose currently serves as CEO of Titan’s International Business Division.

Arun Narayan is a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta and is part of the Tata Administrative Services cadre. He has nearly 30 years of experience with the Tata Group and Titan, having held several leadership roles in retail, marketing and sales.

Since April 2020, he has been leading the Tanishq India business and has previously served in roles such as Regional Business Head (West, all categories), Helios Business Head, and National Sales and Retail Head, Titan Watches.

Kuruvilla Markose holds degrees in agriculture and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi. A member of the Tata Administrative Services since 1995, Markose has worked across sectors including FMCG, telecom, BPO, consulting, digital and retail. He joined Titan in 2015 as Chief Digital Officer and currently leads the company’s international expansion in watches and jewellery.