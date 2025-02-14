Tinder encourages singles to turn heartbreak into fresh starts this Valentine’s Day

New Delhi: On Valentine’s Day in India, Tinder, is trying to flip the script on heartbreak with its Move On with Tinder campaign, to help make the post-breakup journey as fun as possible.

With a series of engaging initiatives, playful collaborations, and interactive experiences, the campaign aims to help new singles leave the past behind and step into an exciting new chapter with empowerment and fun.

Globally in the app Tinder is expanding its Explore section with new tiles, making it easier for singles to match with intention. These new categories such as ‘Serious Dater’, ‘Binge Watcher’ or ‘New Friends’, allow users to connect based on shared interests and relationship goals, ensuring a more tailored and transparent dating experience.

At the forefront of this campaign in India is Tinder’s collaboration with Blinkit, bringing an interactive Single Mode slider to the delivery app’s homepage. A click on the slider takes users to a dedicated ‘Moving On with Tinder’ page, featuring a playful, step-by-step guide to healing and self-care. Whether it’s indulging in a ‘Have a Good Cry’ moment with tissues and chocolates, ‘Dumping Your Memories’ using scissors or lighters, glowing up with bold hair colour and statement jewellery to ‘Shake Things Up,’ or stepping into your ‘Hot Bod’ era with gym equipment — each stage of the moving-on process is paired with Blinkit’s quick-delivery essentials. By turning breakups into a moment of self-care, this collaboration is all about empowering singles to take control of their dating lives and find joy in the process of moving on.

Tinder has also released a fun video with influencer Orry for the 'Axe Your Ex' campaign. In this lighthearted video, Orry asks people to send Tinder photos with their exes so they can be edited out—a symbolic gesture of moving on and embracing new beginnings.

Through this campaign, Tinder reinforces the idea that letting go can be both empowering and fun. With witty lines like: “Don’t just be a liver, be a leaver!” and “They left you on read, but you deserve the red carpet!” Tinder continues to celebrate confidence, self-growth, and making room for meaningful new connections this February.

Tinder gave the streets of Mumbai a makeover by transforming a zebra crossing into a Griebra Crossing—where the stages of heartbreak met the streets. Featuring words like ‘Tanhaai,’ ‘Take Me Back,’ ‘Tantrums,’ and ‘Tears,’ this unique installation at Carter Road captured the emotional ups and downs of moving on. But here was the twist—as people stepped across the Griebra, they crossed over to the happy side! This playful activation served as a fun reminder that sometimes all it takes is one confident step forward to leave the past behind!

Tinder also hosted ‘The Move On Game’, a pickleball event in partnership with and at Rackonnect on February 9. The event brought together people for a high-energy experience, reinforcing the idea of making clear choices, on and off the court. The event not only encouraged singles to embrace new experiences but also provided a vibrant social space to meet like-minded people.

Tinder partnered with the Gaysi Family, to bring to life an installation of testimonies from India’s queer community on how they have handled heartbreak and moved on to new connections. The installations are part of the Gaysi Family’s Opn Art House, taking place in Delhi on February 15 and 16. Visitors can read these testimonies and also interact with fun ‘Moving On’ activities like writing letters to exes and letting go of old feelings. Opn Art House is showcasing over 80 artists and will bring together artworks, workshops, experiences, a bazaar, live music, and more.

“Tinder has always been about embracing new possibilities, and our Move On campaign is all about making the next chapter exciting. Whether it’s teaming up with Blinkit and Gaysi Family, sharing a fun moment with Orry, or diving into interactive experiences like Pickleball and Griebra, we want to remind singles that moving on can be fun, empowering, and freeing. We're also making it easier for singles to match with intention—globally, Tinder’s Explore section is expanding with new tiles like ‘Serious Dater,’ ‘Binge Watcher,’ and ‘New Friends’, helping people connect over shared interests and relationship goals. Our mission is simple: to give singles the freedom to date on their own terms—whether it’s something serious, casual, or just new connections,” said Anukool Kumar, Head of Marketing at Tinder in India.