Times Prime launches ‘Azaadi Unboxed’ with Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle

New Delhi: Times Prime has announced Azaadi Unboxed, a ten-day initiative marking Independence Day through storytelling and cultural engagement. The event, which runs from 8–17 August 2025, features daily member-only experiences and a nationwide comic distribution project in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle.

Central to the initiative is Azaadi Ki Kahaniyaan, a limited-edition comic commissioned for the occasion. It presents accounts of lesser-known figures from India’s freedom movement and includes a special Independence Day story from Tinkle, with a Suppandi feature and activity pages. The publication, produced with Amar Chitra Katha, combines historical narratives with elements of popular children’s storytelling. On August 14–15, the comic will be distributed nationwide through Zepto orders.

Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said, “At Times Prime, we’re always looking for unique ways to surprise our members and this playful twist is our way of doing just that. We’re delighted to partner with Amar Chitra Katha on this Independence Day!”

During the ten days, Times Prime members receive access to a series of midday offers and activities involving brands such as Starbucks, Country Delight, Paytm Flights, Klook, Hibiscus Monkey, Secret Alchemist and Sbooch. The campaign also reflects Times Prime’s approach of using cultural touchpoints to foster engagement within its member base.

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor-in-Chief, Tinkle, said, “Our focus at Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle is to bring the best of Indian storytelling, both classic and contemporary, to the world. We're thrilled to partner with Times Prime on this innovative Independence Day campaign. We hope our stories cheer and inspire readers all over the country.”