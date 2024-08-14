Times Prime collaborates with Zepto, Haldiram’s for 'Azaadi ka Swaad' venture

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Times Prime has unveiled the 'Azaadi ka Swaad' campaign, set to distribute 8,000 kg of ladoos across six cities.

This year's campaign brings together three brands: Times Prime, Haldiram's, and Zepto.

The mechanics of the campaign include: Zepto Pass users placing orders above Rs. 299 receive a complimentary box of special Haldiram's ladoos, delivered within a 10-minute window.

Harshita Singh, Founder and Business Head of Times Prime, articulated the campaign's vision, "We're not just delivering sweets; we're sending out little boxes of joy and freedom. It's our way of bringing India's rich traditions to your doorstep in a modern, convenient package."

Kailash Agarwal, President- Retail, QSR at Haldiram's, emphasised the blend of tradition and modernity, saying, "Partnering with Times Prime for 'Azaadi ka Swaad' is an exciting opportunity for us to blend our traditional sweets with modern convenience. Our products have been a staple in Indian celebrations for generations, and we're eager to bring this taste of freedom to households across India."

Meanwhile, Zepto's co-founder, Aadit Palicha, highlighted their role in this patriotic initiative and said, "We're known for our speed, but this time, we're delivering more than just products - we're bringing a slice of India's heritage to millions, and fast!"