Times Internet appoints Johney Maheshwari as Head of Corporate Development

New Delhi: Times Internet has announced the appointment of Johney Maheshwari as the Head of Corporate Development.

In this role, Maheshwari will lead the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and investment initiatives, driving Times Internet’s inorganic growth strategy while ensuring alignment with broader business objectives.

Maheshwari has 10+ years of experience in corporate development and investment banking, with specialised expertise in the financial services sector.

Most recently, he served as Associate Director of Corporate Development at Razorpay, where he led acquisitions of Ezetap, BillMe, PoshVine, Curlec (Malaysia), and iZealiant.

Maheshwari also spearheaded Razorpay Ventures. Before Razorpay, he worked in the investment banking team at EY, where he assisted organisations such as SBI, ICICI Lombard, DHFL, and NIIF with their M&A activities and fundraising efforts.

Some investee companies of Times Internet include Uber, Airbnb, Delhivery, Swiggy, PocketFM, Cardekho, Ola, and more.

"We are excited to welcome Johney to the Times Internet family," said Puneet Gupt, COO. "Strategic investments and M&A have been foundational to our growth story, and with Maheshwari’s exceptional track record and deep industry insights, we're reinvigorating this crucial aspect of our business."

Maheshwari said, "I am excited to join Times Internet and contribute to its impressive growth journey. The company's diverse portfolio and ambitious vision present tremendous opportunities for strategic investments and acquisitions. I look forward to working with the talented teams across the organisation to identify and execute value-creating opportunities that will accelerate our growth trajectory and expand our digital ecosystem."