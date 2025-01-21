Tim Hortons’ Akshat Arora joins Third Wave Coffee as Marketing Director

New Delhi: Akshat Arora, former Head of Marketing and Product at Tim Hortons India has taken on the role of Marketing Director at Third Wave Coffee.

In his new role, Arora will spearhead initiatives to enhance brand resonance, expand digital outreach, build consumer engagement through offline and online channels, and strengthen the brand’s competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market.

Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, said, “We are delighted to welcome Akshat to the Third Wave Coffee family. His extensive experience and innovative approach to business strategies makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Given the opportune stage the brand is at, we look forward to partnering with him as we embark on the next phase of our journey. We are confident that Akshat's leadership will elevate our marketing strategies and deepen our connection with coffee enthusiasts nationwide.”

Arora added, “Third Wave Coffee has already defined India’s coffee culture with its specialty coffee offerings and customer-first approach. I am excited to join this remarkable journey and contribute to the brand’s next phase of growth. My focus would be on creating a deeper preference for the brand and driving brand love as we continue to innovate and grow. Together with the team, I am committed to strengthening the brand’s legacy of transforming how India experiences coffee”.

Before joining Third Wave Coffee, Arora had contributed to the growth of several other renowned brands like Tim Hortons, Bisleri and Jaguar Land Rover.

With more than 14 years of experience, he has successfully navigated competitive markets across various sectors.