Thriwe expands loyalty program to include Pickleball and Paddle Tennis in India

New Delhi: Thriwe, a loyalty programs and benefits company, has expanded its loyalty program benefits in the sports arena to include Pickleball and Paddle Tennis.

As per Thriwe, with the evolving sports landscape in India and the surging popularity of Pickleball and Paddle Tennis across the globe, Thriwe will now offer these benefits to its existing as well as new clients in India after UAE.

The company will provide access to over 200+ Pickleball and Paddle Tennis courts across India. Initially, the focus will be on partnerships with existing facilities. The company also plans to invest in the development of dedicated Pickleball & Paddle Tennis courts.

Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe, said, “We have been offering access to Pickleball & Paddle Tennis courts in UAE for some of our prestigious clients. Now, we are glad to expand our offerings and evolve with the market demands in India. This initiative reflects Thriwe’s vision to go beyond a single sport and embrace the growth of diverse sports.”

“We are passionate about enriching the sports ecosystem and enabling our clients' customers to enjoy unique, high-quality experiences not only in India but globally,” he added.