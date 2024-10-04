Thomas Stopper appointed Interim Managing Director at Hansgrohe India

New Delhi: Hansgrohe India, the Indian subsidiary of a leading German innovator in bathroom solutions, announces the stepping down of Gaurav Malhotra from his role as Managing Director, effective September 30. Following his departure, Thomas Stopper, Vice President Asia will take over Gaurav’s responsibilities on an interim basis to ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for India operations.

Since Malhotra’s appointment in 2017, Gaurav has been a pivotal leader, driving significant growth and innovation in the organization. After a successful nearly 8-year tenure at Hansgrohe India he has chosen to take a personal sabbatical.

During his tenure, Gaurav Malhotra spearheaded key initiatives that solidified Hansgrohe India's position as a leader in the Indian bathroom industry and fostered strategic partnerships in the real estate and hospitality sectors.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gaurav for his invaluable contributions to Hansgrohe India and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” stated Thomas Stopper, Vice President Asia, Hansgrohe Group. “His leadership has been instrumental in driving our success and enhancing our brand's reputation in the Indian market. We look forward to following his journey and are excited to see the great things he will accomplish in the future.”

Currently the Vice President Asia, Thomas has been with Hansgrohe Group for 15 years, during which he has held various key positions. Known for his strategic thinking and execution-oriented mindset, Thomas is a passionate leader who excels at bridging cultures and connecting headquarters with local markets. He is committed to maintaining the momentum established by Gaurav Malhotra and has a clear vision for driving innovation and growth at Hansgrohe India.

As Hansgrohe India transitions into this new phase, the company remains dedicated to enhancing its market presence and delivering innovative solutions that redefine bathroom spaces across the country.