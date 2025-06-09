ThinkROI gets programmatic mandate for Hamilton Sciences' brand portfolio

New Delhi: Digital marketing agency ThinkROI has secured the programmatic advertising mandate for Hamilton Sciences’ portfolio of personal care brands, including Denver, ENVY, Vanesa and Pour Home.
The scope of the mandate covers media planning, execution, and performance optimisation for multiple categories, such as Denver’s perfume and deodorant lines, the recently launched Denver Face Wash range, and products under the ENVY, Vanesa, and Pour Home brands.
Hamilton Sciences has developed a diverse brand portfolio targeting various consumer segments across online and offline platforms. The company's products span from personal grooming to home care, with Denver remaining one of its most recognised offerings.
Commenting on the development, Sarada Prasad, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at ThinkROI, said, “Winning this mandate is not just a business achievement—it’s an endorsement of our strategic thinking, agility, and ability to scale impact across categories.”
The agency’s plan for the account involves an audience-first programmatic approach with contextual targeting and real-time optimisation to improve consumer engagement across platforms.
“This is an opportunity to not only build brand visibility but to create meaningful, measurable growth through data-backed media interventions,” said Rupinder Singh, Founder and Chief Business Officer at ThinkROI.