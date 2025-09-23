The ultimate buyer's guide to the best QLED TV under Rs 50,000

New Delhi: Ever wanted to up-scale your TV viewing experience? If yes, then go for a QLED TV. Slightly different from LCD TVs, but better. QLD TVs utilize quantum dot technology to present brighter colours to their viewers. It provides its users with the best sound quality along with distinct colours that brighten up a room.

Picking a QLED TV that best suits your needs can be a challenging task. There's a lot to look out for and so many options to choose from. Moreover, what matters most is finding a TV within your budget.

Worry not, in this article, we'll provide you with a comprehensive guide to finding the best QLED TV under Rs 50,000.

Are QLED TVs Worth the Purchase?

Let us go through the essential features that will help us determine whether QLED TVs are worth the purchase:

Image Quality: The use of quantum dot technology enhances image quality in TVs, resulting in a more realistic image. Moreover, the quantum dot technology is only supported by 4K and 8K high-resolution TVs. This combination ensures a richer image, which LCD TVs cannot achieve.

Durability: In comparison to OLED TVs, the quantum dot technology is immune to leaving static images on the TV. Thus, QLED TVs do not degrade over time. This makes it a perfect choice for fast-paced gamers who rely heavily on visuals.

Screen Settings: QLED TVs, similar to LED TVs, feature local dimming technology and can achieve impressive dark levels, surpassing those of OLED TVs.

Versatility: Lastly, QLED TVs are available in a wide range of sizes. There are various screen size options such as 43", 50", 55", 65", and 75". Moreover, if you're looking for a QLED TV under ₹50,000, it is also readily available.

Checklist on What to Look for in a QLED TV

1. Screen Size

The first step is to measure your living space dimensions and determine a size that suits it well. A 55-inch TV will suit better for a compact living room better and will be right under the budget.

2. Display Quality

A 4K resolution should be a standard when looking for a QLED TV under ₹50,000. There should be basic features like Dolby Vision and HDR, boosting picture depth and realism.

3. Smart Features

Look for smart features, such as a Wi-Fi-connected remote or a TV that supports a voice assistant. If you can find a remote that has buttons for your favorite OTT platforms, even better.

4. Sound Quality

The next essential feature to look for is sound quality. You can easily find a QLED TV under 50,000 that has an integrated soundbar system. Having Dolby qualities can essentially better the sound system.

5. Connectivity

If you are a gamer, you may want to connect your gaming console to your TV. Hence, look for HDMI cable connections, USB ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Tips on Getting the Best Deals on QLED TVs Under Rs 50,000

Now that we know what features to look for, let's shift our focus to finding the best deals and prices. Here are a few practical tips that will make it easier to look for a QLED TV under Rs 50,000:

Look out for Festive and Seasonal Sales

The best time to shop for electronics is to wait for festive sales to appear on e-commerce platforms. New year sales, Diwali sales, and even Independence Day sales are some days to look out for. These sales often feature significant discounts on electronics, making it an ideal time to purchase a QLED TV at a reduced price.

Compare Online and Offline Prices

Do not just look out for sales on online platforms. Prices can vary significantly between online marketplaces and physical showrooms. Online stores may promote flash deals, while offline retailers often offer instant installation and extra perks.

Look Out for Bank and EMI Discounts

Banks frequently collaborate with retailers to provide cashback, no-interest EMI options, or extra discounts on certain credit and debit cards. If you take advantage of these deals, you can maximize your budget and get a bigger screen without exceeding your spending limit.

Do not Forget to Check for Warranty

The lowest price is not always the best deal if the warranty is limited or service centres are scarce. Always prioritize models that provide extended warranty options and strong after-sales support.

Finding the Best QLED TV under Rs 50,000

Looking for a QLED TV under Rs 50,000 is not a difficult task. With numerous options readily available, along with extensive features, select the one that best suits your needs.

If you love watching sports on your TV, prioritize good visuals and sound quality. If you're a gamer, then visuals, sound quality, and good port connectivity should be important considerations. Do not let sleek looks distract you from discovering better smart features.

Choose wisely with the checklists mentioned above, and you can enjoy the benefits of a QLED TV within your budget. To make your search easier, TV brands such as VU offer various smart features along with luxurious aesthetics.