The Trade Desk onboards Preetha Athrey as Director of Brand Marketing

New Delhi: The Trade Desk, a digital marketing company, has onboarded Preetha Athrey as its Director of Brand Marketing. Athrey shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Athrey has 20+ years of industry experience and has worked with global organisations across various markets in Asia Pacific (India, South East Asia and Australia), the Middle East and Africa.

Before The Trade Desk, Athrey worked as the Founder at Mavens 360, a boutique consulting firm. She was also the Co-Founder at Tap InTribe, a community and membership-based network for working women executives.

In her last role at Twitter, she served as Director and Head of Global Business Marketing, focusing on building the Twitter business brand for Asia Pacific.

She was a part of the JAPAC leadership council and has worked with companies like Time Warner, Airtel, Apollo Tyres, India Today, and Radio Mirchi.

Athrey is a Delhi University graduate with an MBA in Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad.