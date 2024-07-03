The St. Regis Goa Resort appoints Jaya Acharya as Director, Marketing and Communication

New Delhi: The St. Regis Goa Resort has announced the appointment of Jaya Acharya as the Director of Marketing and Communication.

Acharya has experience with roles including Cluster Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Manager at Raffles and Fairmont Doha and Digital Manager at Marriott International Inc. Her extensive background includes performance marketing, media planning, digital strategy development, and content marketing across platforms.

In her new role at The St. Regis Goa Resort, Acharya will lead strategic marketing initiatives.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jaya Acharya to our team," said Satish Kumar, General Manager of The St. Regis Goa Resort. "Jaya's deep expertise in digital marketing and her innovative approach to engaging with diverse audiences will be pivotal in advancing our resorts marketing initiatives. Her ability to blend strategic vision with a nuanced understanding of guest preferences aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exquisite experiences. We look forward to seeing her bring fresh perspectives and dynamic strategies that will undoubtedly elevate our brand positioning and guest engagement to new heights."