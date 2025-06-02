The Sock Street unveils new brand identity

New Delhi: Indian sockwear label The Sock Street has rolled out a fresh brand identity as part of its ongoing efforts to position socks as expressive staples in contemporary wardrobes.

The rebranding introduces a new logo, dubbed “Eyes”, designed to encapsulate themes of curiosity, urban culture, and emotional resonance. The stylised motif, inspired by street art, is intended to reflect a shift towards bolder, more purpose-driven branding.

The update forms part of a broader strategic shift as the company adapts to the preferences of a more expressive and environmentally aware consumer base. In addition to aesthetic changes, the rebrand touches upon product innovation and customer focus. The Sock Street’s line includes socks for men and women made with combed cotton, bamboo, and other sustainable fabrics. Features such as bilateral treatment, seamless construction, and enhanced durability aim to offer improved comfort.

The packaging has also undergone changes, aligning with the brand’s offbeat visual language. Through its collections, including pop culture-inspired designs and Gym Packs, the label seeks to offer a narrative-driven approach to what it terms as “everyday essentials.”

“At The Sock Street, we’re not just rebranding—we’re reshaping the narrative around everyday essentials. This new identity reflects our ambition to grow as a purpose-driven lifestyle brand with scale, innovation, and a sharp go-to-market vision at its core,” said Shobhit Gaur, Founder, The Sock Street.