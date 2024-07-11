The Sleep Company plans Rs 80-85 Cr marketing spend for FY25

Delhi: The Sleep Company (TSC), having launched its 100th store in India, has set its advertising and marketing budget to be Rs 80-85 Cr for FY25. While 75-80% expenditure will be on digital platforms, traditional media spending will be around 20-25%.

The company drives 85% of its sales from its omni-channel presence, including physical stores and online, through its website. It is looking to double market share in the next 24 months with the recent launch of its chair brand, ‘ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company.’

The Sleep Company Co-founder, Priyanka Salot, said, “Innovative products, a strategic omnichannel presence, and a determined focus on customer satisfaction have fuelled our tremendous growth and expansion. Central to our success is our proprietary SmartGRID technology, which gives us a distinct advantage in the market. Our long-term objective is to become the undisputed leader in our field by continually introducing innovative products and expanding our offerings. We believe that integrating AI into our solutions will further enhance the customer experience. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has played a part in this journey and we are concerned about the interest of all our stakeholders. Our commitment to enhancing people's lives with our top-notch sitting and sleep solutions is stronger than ever.”

Commenting on this achievement, Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer of The Sleep Company, said, "Reaching our 100th store signifies our team's dedication and the trust our customers have placed in us. Through our COCO model, we control the in-store experience, and our sleep labs give them first-hand touch and feel of the technology behind our products, elevating the customer engagement. We are now gearing up for a new phase of growth, driven by strategic marketing initiatives predominantly towards brand building initiatives. Our focus will be on creating more personalized and engaging experiences for our customers, leveraging data-driven insights and innovative campaigns to elevate our brand.”