The Script Room appoints K. Ramakrishnan as Independent Director

New Delhi: Creative agency The Script Room has appointed K. Ramakrishnan (Ramki), Managing Director, South Asia at Kantar Worldpanel, as an Independent Director on its board.

Advertisment

Ramakrishnan brings with him over three decades of experience in marketing, branding, and business strategy, having previously held leadership positions at companies including Lenovo, Café Coffee Day, and TVS Motor Company.

In his new position, Ramakrishnan will contribute to the company’s strategic business decisions. His background in market research and brand leadership is expected to support the agency’s next phase of development.

Reflecting on the appointment, Ayyappan Raj, Co-founder of The Script Room, said, “Two years ago, when I first conceived the idea of establishing a Board of Directors and shared it with Ramsam, Ramki was the very first name on the list. I had the privilege of meeting Ramki in 2005 when he was a client at TVS Motor Company, and since then, he has played a significant role in both my professional and personal journey. It is with great pleasure that we announce his appointment as an Independent Director on our Board. Ramki is widely regarded as a trusted advisor and mentor – his innate capacity for leadership and guidance, coupled with his expanding sphere of influence, make him a valuable addition to our governance and strategic thinking.”

Ramakrishnan also commented, “It is a pleasure and honour to be able to serve as an independent director on the board of The Script Room. I am happy to work with bright and creative professionals such as Ramsam, Ayyappan and the others, I hope to provide a professional counsel and promote a lot of dialectic thinking as The Script Room continues to scale up in its Creative Business journey.”

The company, founded by Ayyappan Raj and Rajesh Ramaswamy, is now in its sixth year of operations. It is expected to announce the full composition of its board of directors shortly.