The Script Room appoints Alisha Sharma as ECD

New Delhi: As The Script Room marks its sixth anniversary, the independently owned creative agency has announced the appointment of Alisha Sharma as its new Executive Creative Director.

Sharma brings over a decade of experience in the advertising industry. She has previously worked with brands such as Spotify, PepsiCo (Lays and Doritos), Amazon, Asian Paints, and Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Her work has been recognised at several major advertising awards, including Cannes Lions, One Show, Spikes Asia, Clio Awards, and Effies India. She has also served as a jury member at events such as the Young Director Awards at Cannes.

She played a key role in establishing Spotify’s brand presence in India, contributing to campaigns such as ‘Life kate mazze se, jab music chale Spotify pe’ and ‘There’s a Playlist for That.’

Over the course of her career, Sharma has held senior creative roles at agencies including Ogilvy and Leo Burnett, where she was involved in developing campaigns for both Indian and global clients.

Speaking about her new role, Sharma said, “You know you’re in the right room when conversations spark ideas, and story stays at the center. What drew me to The Script Room was simple, it gets the story and the storyteller. After seven years, I wasn’t just looking for change, I was waiting for the right place. Now I’m here, excited to shape this room into a house full of stories, with the people who make it what it is.”

Co-founders of The Script Room welcomed the appointment.

Rajesh Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, said, “We're delighted to have Alisha join us. We really love the way she thinks and it's a joy to watch her work. It resonates a lot with our sensibilities. We hope to create some great ads together.”

Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, added, “Alisha comes on board at just the right time — as we celebrate six years of our journey and look ahead to an exciting future, bringing someone as talented and grounded as Alisha into the fold is a key part of our plans. She will help add dimension to our creative offering and further enhance our appeal as a brand.”