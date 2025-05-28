The Mavericks joins One Asia Communications

New Delhi: The Mavericks, a reputation and communications consultancy based in India, has joined One Asia Communications (OAC), a regional alliance of independent, owner-led public relations and marketing firms across Asia. The move designates The Mavericks as the exclusive India representative within the OAC network.

Through this collaboration, The Mavericks will support clients aiming to expand across 13 Asian markets, including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, and Vietnam. The arrangement is designed to maintain localised, insight-driven advisory services while enabling broader regional access.

“This partnership is built on shared values, deep local expertise, a commitment to meaningful storytelling, and an audience-first mindset,” said Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks. “For Indian brands going global and global brands entering India, this network offers the agility of local operators and the scale of a regional powerhouse.”

The OAC alliance brings together several agencies to support communications strategies across diverse media environments, languages, and cultural contexts.

Siwon Hahm, Chair of OAC and CEO of Hahm Partners, said, “The Mavericks brings incredible energy, creativity, and a strong foundation of strategic reputation management. Their inclusion completes OAC’s presence in major Asian markets, strengthening our mission to deliver cohesive, high-quality communications across borders.”