The Mavericks India bags PR mandate for Fujifilm India

Mumbai: Fujifilm India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, has appointed The Mavericks India, a reputation management advisory, as its PR partner.
Fujifilm India operates across four key business segments - healthcare, electronics, business innovation and imaging. The Mavericks India will drive PR for Fujifilm India’s market reputation.
Abhi Shekhar Singh, Vertical Head - Corporate Communications & CSR at Fujifilm India, said, "We are delighted to partner with The Mavericks India and we aim to elevate Fujifilm India’s overall presence, reinforce our leadership across industries, and communicate our vision more effectively to our customers and partners. We are confident that this collaboration will help us build meaningful narratives that reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence.”
On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO, The Mavericks India, added, “We are honoured to be their communications partner and look forward to shaping impactful narratives that drive awareness, engagement, and brand affinity across Fujifilm India's multiple business verticals.”