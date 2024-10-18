The Lodhi appoints Sheena Tandon as Director of Sales and Marketing

New Delhi: The Lodhi, New Delhi, announced the appointment of Sheena Tandon as the new Director of Sales and Marketing.

In her new role, Tandon will oversee the strategic sales, marketing, and business operations, and lead all aspects of the sales and marketing department. Her core responsibilities will include driving revenue growth, enhancing guest and employee satisfaction, and monitoring the financial performance of the department.

Tandon has formerly served as Director of Sales at Accor’s Pullman and Novotel, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Prior to this, Tandon spent 13 years with The Oberoi Group, handling the Front Office Operations, Revenue Management, and Sales. She was also appointed at Hyatt Regency, Delhi.

Abhimanyu Singh Lodha, General Manager of The Lodhi, said, “Sheena joins us in a senior leadership role, heading Sales & Marketing, which is a key function during our growth phase. Her extensive background with renowned global brands, coupled with her ability to deliver both strategic and operational leadership, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to lead our team. We are thrilled to have her onboard and look forward to the positive impact she will bring to the organisation.”

Tandon said, “I am truly honoured to join The Lodhi, a name synonymous with luxury and excellence. I look forward to leveraging my experience in strategic sales and marketing and client engagement to further strengthen the hotel's position as a top choice for discerning travellers. It is a moment of pride to be associated with a member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), and I am eager to work with the talented team here to create new sustainable business streams and elevate the brand’s market presence. Together, we will drive the hotel’s revenue performance upwards and reinforce its core values.”