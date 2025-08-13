The House of Abhinandan Lodha partners with PlusOne Design for MIROS brand identity

New Delhi: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has collaborated with strategic design and brand transformation studio PlusOne Design to reveal the brand identity for MIROS, its newly launched luxury hospitality venture. The brand seeks to offer travellers opportunities to explore new dimensions of themselves, emphasising meaningful experiences over status-driven luxury.

MIROS, a name created by PlusOne Design, is a portmanteau of “Miracle” and the Greek suffix “-os” (meaning island), reflecting a sense of layered experiences, enchantment, and personal transformation. The identity is built around an Adaptive ‘O’, a shape-shifting visual element that acts as a metaphorical portal to the experiences MIROS promises. It adapts to various contexts, including hotel facades, co-branded merchandise, and social media, representing the evolving curiosity of the MIROS guest.

Ranvir Bhandari, President, Hospitality at The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said: "We had a clear sense of who the MIROS guest is, and the kind of emotional resonance we wanted the brand to evoke. We were looking for a partner who could translate that vision into a brand system that felt both intuitive and iconic. PlusOne Design helped shape its philosophy and bring it to life through a distinctive design language that captures the spirit of discovery with elegance and imagination. MIROS is the result of a true partnership where clarity of vision met deep strategic and creative thinking."

Gautam Patil and Shitu Patil, founders of PlusOne Design, added: "MIROS was envisioned with depth and that made all the difference. This wasn’t just a hospitality brand, it was a philosophy in motion. We believe true luxury today lies not in things, but in moments and the Adaptive ‘O’ became the symbolic gateway to those moments. We built a living identity system: curious, fluid, and grounded in emotion. Co-creating this with a client who brought ambition, clarity, and trust to the process was a privilege."