The Health Factory introduces updated brand identity

New Delhi: The Health Factory, has unveiled a refreshed visual identity. The update includes a new logo and packaging design, with a brand film scheduled to follow, reflecting the company’s ongoing focus on promoting healthier everyday eating.
The Health Factory’s products are currently available across 16 cities and through major e-commerce, q-commerce, and retail channels, reaching a broad base of consumers. The refreshed design, built on a structured grid system, emphasises transparency, functionality, and a consumer-first approach, while reflecting the brand’s purpose of “All for Health. Health for All.”
Vinay Maheshwari, CEO of The Health Factory, said, “We did not rebrand for a design update. We want people to remember and celebrate The Health Factory for what it truly stands for. We’re still the same at the core, making health your everyday staple. And still driven by the same purpose. This fresh new look is an evolution of our journey; and this bolder, clearer, sharper identity reflects that.”
The rebrand will be implemented across all consumer touchpoints, including digital platforms, retail presence, and product packaging, ensuring consistency and recognisability as the company continues to expand its footprint in India’s growing health-focused food segment.