New Delhi: Polo Elevators has appointed professional wrestler and actor The Great Khali as its brand ambassador, the company said on Tuesday. The association will be used across a multi-platform campaign built around the tagline “No Jhatke, Only Hatke”.

According to the company, the campaign featuring Khali will run across television, digital platforms, print, outdoor advertising and social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Speaking about the association, Khali said, “I am proud to be part of Polo Elevators’ journey. Elevators are not just about convenience; they are about trust and safety, something families depend on every single day. My family has been using Polo Elevators for years, and the experience has always been smooth, safe, and reliable. What I truly admire about Polo Elevators is their unmatched strength and dependability, backed by the pride of being a homegrown Indian brand. As a Make-in-India product, Polo represents the power, confidence, and commitment to quality that our nation stands for.”

Umang Bansal, Chairman, Polo Elevators, said, “Having ‘The Great Khali’ onboard is a milestone for us. His persona reflects strength, discipline, and global confidence, values that perfectly resonate with Polo Elevators. For decades, we have earned the trust of customers across homes, hospitals, commercial buildings, and high-rise projects, and this association further strengthens that promise. As a proudly Indian company, Polo Elevators stands firmly aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, contributing to the nation’s industrial strength with world-class engineering, indigenous manufacturing, and unwavering reliability. Our commitment is clear: to deliver elevators that are powerful, safe, dependable, and proudly built in India.”

Gaurav Bansal, Managing Director, Polo Elevators, added, “Polo Elevators has always stood apart for its customised engineering excellence, luxury design capabilities, and unmatched after-sales support. With Khali joining our journey, we are taking our communication to a much larger and stronger space. Our marketing strategy is built on impactful storytelling and trust-building through an integrated 360-degree campaign across television, digital platforms, print, outdoor, and social media.”

Bansal added, “From high-impact brand films to targeted digital engagement, experiential branding, and strong visual identity, we are ensuring that Polo’s message of safety, strength, and reliability reaches every consumer segment. As India moves toward smarter and safer infrastructure, Polo Elevators will continue to lead with innovation, credibility, and powerful brand communication.”

The company said it currently has a growing presence across North India, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, with a focus on residential and premium villa segments.