The Duolingo English Test rebrands



New Delhi: The Duolingo English Test (DET) has unveiled a new visual identity as part of its brand evolution. The new look is now live on its website.

While the mascot remains unchanged, DET’s logo has transitioned from its previous yellow-and-white scheme to Duolingo’s signature green.

The DET website has also been changed to reflect the new look with more green throughout, aiming to strengthen brand recall and drive consistency under the unified banner of “Powered by Duolingo.”

The rebrand was first teased on Instagram through a “glow-up” post in collaboration with Duolingo Global.