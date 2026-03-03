New Delhi: The Derma Co., the active ingredient-led skincare brand from Honasa Consumer, has appointed former tennis player Sania Mirza as brand ambassador for its suncare category. The announcement accompanies the release of a campaign film centred on the brand’s 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel.

Set on a tennis court, the film uses the sport’s tactical balance between attack and defence as a metaphor for sun protection. In the narrative, Mirza discusses how success in tennis depends on combining both strategies, linking the idea to skincare routines designed to protect the skin from sun exposure.

The product featured in the campaign contains six UV filters intended to guard against sun damage and 1% hyaluronic acid to address dryness. The campaign highlights the formulation’s dual positioning around protection and hydration.

Mirza said, “Spending years training and competing outdoors has made sun protection absolutely non-negotiable for me. Joining The Derma Co. as the Brand Ambassador for its Suncare category feels like a natural extension of that belief. I love how the film captures the mindset I bring to my game, you prepare, you protect, and you stay consistent. That’s exactly what good skincare is about too.”

Divya Gupta, Vice President, Marketing at The Derma Co, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sania Mirza as the Brand Ambassador for our Suncare category. Her journey as a world-class athlete who has consistently performed under intense sun exposure makes her a natural and credible voice for this portfolio. At The Derma Co., we believe sun protection should be both high-performance and science-backed. Through this partnership, we seek to strengthen awareness around the importance of daily sunscreen use and reinforce that effective sun care is not optional, but essential.”

The campaign film has been released across digital and social media platforms.

Watch the campaign films: