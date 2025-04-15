The Ad Club unveils Bollywood-inspired campaign for Abby Awards 2025

New Delhi: The Advertising Club has launched its latest campaign for Abby Awards 2025.

Merging the glamour of Bollywood with advertising, the campaign aims to capture the essence of India’s cultural vibrance while reaffirming the Abby Awards’ place on the global creative stage.

Inspired by some of Bollywood’s iconic film dialogues, the campaign’s headlines aim to strike a balance between nostalgia and innovation.

Alok Lall, Executive Director, McCann World Group India, said, “The Abby Awards have always been a symbol of creative distinction. With this campaign, we are amplifying the spirit of innovation by weaving in the cultural fabric of Bollywood — a language every Indian speaks. Our partnership with The One Show takes this vision global, ensuring our winners are recognized not just nationally but worldwide.”