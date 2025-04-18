That Sassy Thing raises Rs 6 Cr led by IPV

New Delhi: That Sassy Thing, a sexual wellness brand for women, has raised Rs 6 crore.

Their seed round was led by IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), and entrepreneurs and investors, including Bala Sarda (Vahdam Teas), Saurabh Munjal (Lahori Zeera), Kirti Jangra (Animall Technologies), also joined the cap table over the two rounds.

The company also saw participation from Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN).

The brand was co-founded by wife and husband, Sachee Malhotra and Himanshu Bhalla.

“As an investor, I believe women’s sexual wellness and education are among the most overlooked and underfunded areas in the consumer lifestyle space. That Sassy Thing is boldly flipping the script—not just with well-designed products, but also with inclusive, credible sex education that’s changing the way women engage with themselves. We’re proud to back their mission and help them scale this important movement,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

“Sexual wellness needs a rebrand. For too long, women have been ignored or objectified in this space. We’re changing that narrative by focusing on women’s needs—vaginal wellness, PCOS, menopause—and giving them stigma-free access to products and education. With this fundraise, we’re doubling down on brand, team, and category-defining solutions,” said Malhotra.

“The market is massive and deeply untapped. With rising global exposure and changing mindsets, we’re poised to create India’s largest sexual wellness brand for women. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and this is just the beginning,” added Bhalla.

The Indian sexual wellness market is projected to reach Rs 24,000 crore by 2030. While male-focused brands have long dominated, there is an increasing push for gender-inclusive, wellness-driven narratives, creating immense room for growth in women’s sexual wellness, That Sassy Thing said in a statement.