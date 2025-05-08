Tesla’s India Head Prashanth Menon resigns

New Delhi: Prashanth Menon, Tesla Inc.'s India country head and chairman of Tesla India’s board, has resigned after nearly nine years with the US electric vehicle (EV) giant, just as the company gears up for a critical market entry in India.

Menon, who played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for Tesla’s expansion into the world’s third-largest automobile market, had been overseeing India operations for over four years. His unexpected departure, first reported by Bloomberg, comes at a crucial moment as Tesla is finalising plans to launch its first retail outlets in Mumbai and Delhi.

News reports suggest that Tesla’s China-based teams will temporarily manage the India operations, with no immediate successor named.

This move adds a layer of uncertainty to Tesla’s India strategy, especially as the company faces significant challenges, including high import duties, infrastructure gaps, and stiff competition from local automakers like Tata Motors.

India’s EV market holds immense potential, driven by a growing middle class and a strong push for sustainable transportation. The ongoing trade talks between India and the US, which could lower tariffs on imported EVs, are seen as a critical factor in Tesla’s market entry.

As CEO, Elon Musk juggles multiple ventures, including a role in the US Department of Government Efficiency, questions remain about his focus on Tesla’s aggressive expansion plans, including the high-stakes Indian market.