Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11

New Delhi: Tesla is set to open its second showroom in India on August 11, at Worldmark 3, an upscale commercial hub in Aerocity, New Delhi. The opening follows less than a month after the company launched its first outlet in Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, as it continues to establish a retail presence in the country’s nascent electric vehicle (EV) market.

According to India Today, the Delhi facility, referred to as a Tesla Experience Centre, will cater to customers in the National Capital Region (NCR), a key geography in the context of India’s EV policy priorities. According to the company’s invitation, the Aerocity showroom is currently in its final construction phase. The monthly rent is reportedly around Rs 25 lakh, marking it as another high-investment location in Tesla’s India portfolio.

Tesla inaugurated its Mumbai showroom on July 15, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and the right state, Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said. Fadnavis also encouraged the company to explore setting up research and manufacturing operations in the state.

Currently, Tesla’s India offering is limited to a single model, the Model Y, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants: a standard rear-wheel drive (RWD) and a long-range RWD. The standard version features a 60 kWh battery with a WLTP-certified range of 500 kilometres, while the long-range model includes a 75 kWh battery offering up to 622 kilometres on a single charge, as per the report.

The company has confirmed that deliveries will initially be prioritised in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram. Vehicles will be delivered to customers’ homes via flat-bed trucks. Tesla’s Indian website has also been updated to facilitate vehicle registration across all states and union territories, widening access beyond its initial focus cities.

Although the website lists Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability as an optional add-on priced at Rs 6 lakh, this feature is not expected to be activated in India immediately.

The rollout of Tesla’s localised website coincided with the launch of the Model Y in India, signalling further progress in its phased expansion. The development comes at a time when India’s EV ecosystem is gradually evolving, amid infrastructure constraints and ongoing policy discussions.

Tesla’s India entry also occurs alongside heightened trade tensions. US President Donald Trump recently imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, a move likely to have implications for bilateral commerce, as per the report.