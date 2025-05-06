Team Pumpkin bags performance marketing mandate for Miniklub

New Delhi: Team Pumpkin, a digital agency, has won the performance marketing mandate for Miniklub, a toddler and kidswear brand.
The agency will drive Miniklub’s digital growth through strategic performance campaigns, leveraging data-driven insights to optimise customer acquisition and engagement.
As part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will manage Miniklub’s end-to-end performance marketing efforts, including paid media strategy, campaign execution, and conversion rate optimisation across digital platforms.
The agency will focus on scaling the brand’s online presence and driving revenue via their e-com site through targeted digital interventions.
Anjana Pasi, Managing Director, Miniklub, said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Team Pumpkin to strengthen our digital footprint. Their expertise in performance marketing and data-led strategies aligns well with our vision for growth. We look forward to leveraging their capabilities to scale our brand and reach more parents across India.”
Swati Nathani, Co-Founder, Team Pumpkin, added, “Miniklub is a trusted name in the kidswear space, and we are thrilled to be their performance marketing partner. Our focus will be on delivering high-impact campaigns that drive results, ensuring Miniklub continues to grow its market share in the digital-first world.”
The performance marketing mandate will be handled by Team Pumpkin’s office in Gurugram.