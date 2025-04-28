Team Pumpkin bags digital marketing mandate for Club Hachi

Mumbai: Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency, has bagged Club Hachi’s digital marketing mandate. As the marketing partner, Team Pumpkin is responsible for the 360 degree marketing service of the brand including social media, performance, marketplace and influencer marketing.
Club Hachi is a lifestyle brand which has currently launched its luggage range. The product range includes luggage, thermochromic jacket, duffel bag to name a few.
“Having Team Pumpkin on board with us is a thrilling experience. We’re enjoying this seamless collaboration as we’re expanding our community together, generating great leads and striding faster towards our marketing goals. By following a carefully designed data-driven strategy, curating high-quality content that resonates with our audiences and building an optimised sales funnel, the team is handling the job hands-on”, shared Sandeep Bijalwan, Founder of Club Hachi.
Rashi Garodia, Business Head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata, shared, “We’re honored to have Club Hachi on board. Our team is excited to bring them higher social media engagement and better conversions at the earliest.”
This partnership is devoted to helping Club Hachi with a comprehensive marketing approach with campaigns that resonate with the audiences across key markets. Team Pumpkin is preparing to boost its marketing efforts to make the brand standout amongst its competitors.