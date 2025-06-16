Teacher’s® Whisky introduces new identity

New Delhi: Teacher’s® Whisky has introduced a refreshed identity, updating its packaging while continuing to follow the approach that has shaped the brand for over 195 years. The changes include a redesigned label and bottle, developed with London-based brand design agency Design Bridge & Partners.

The new packaging keeps core elements such as the WT hallmark, which pays tribute to founder William Teacher. Textures, colour schemes and other visual changes have been introduced to give the bottle a more contemporary feel, while still reflecting the brand’s longstanding identity.

“With this bold new packaging, we’re not just refreshing the look of Teacher’s® , we’re reaffirming the values that have shaped its nearly 200-year legacy,” said Rishi Walli, Senior Director, Marketing, Suntory Global Spirits.

“This evolution honours our rich heritage while introducing a contemporary edge that resonates with today’s culturally fluent consumer. It’s a bold expression of our commitment to evolve with the times, while staying true to the spirit of quality and character that defines our portfolio,” he added.

The new look has been introduced in Uttarakhand and is expected to reach other parts of India in the coming months.