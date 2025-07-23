TCS promotes Amit Govind to lead global sustainable services marketing

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services has elevated Amit Govind as the Global Head of Marketing - Sustainable Services. The appointment has promoted Govind from the position of Head of Internal Communication.

Govind brings roughly two decades of experience in the realm of marketing and communications. Govind joined TCS in 2018, where he played pivotal roles in social media strategy, internal communications, and employee advocacy as the Head of Social Media & Internal Communications.

With his recent promotion, Govind will now lead global marketing strategies tailored to sustainable innovation and enterprise transformation.

Before joining TCS, Govind had associations with various notable names in the industry. He worked at Dentsu Aegis Network as the Regional Head - Digital Practice for almost four years. He began his career at L&T Infotech. He has also worked at Audi India as senior manager, press communications & interactive media.

He is a graduate from University of Mumbai where he studied Advertising. He also has an advanced diploma in Advertising & PR from Xaviers Institute of Communications