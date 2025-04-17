TCM Sports onboards Nobel Dhingra as COO

New Delhi: TCM Sports, a sports marketing company, has announced the appointment of Nobel Dhingra as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Dhingra has 20 years of experience across sales, marketing, and category management with brands such as Dabur Red, 7Up, Quaker Oats, and MakeMyTrip at organisations including Dabur, Nestlé, PepsiCo, and MMT.

Dhingra is a graduate of FMS Delhi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dhingra to the TCM family,” said Lokesh Sharma, Managing Director, TCM Sports. “His proven track record at marketing iconic brands, scaling digital businesses, and entrepreneurial acumen will be instrumental as we chart our next phase of growth and expand TCM’s global footprint. His values and passion for sports mirror the very ethos of TCM.”

Most recently, Dhingra transitioned from leading marketing efforts for brands to driving strategy and business growth in the digital space at MakeMyTrip.

In 2023, he co-founded Vansaar, a health and personal care startup.