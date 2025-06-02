TCL India renews brand association with cricketer Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: TCL India has announced the extension of its partnership with cricketer Rohit Sharma, who will continue to serve as the brand’s ambassador for a second consecutive year. The collaboration is positioned to reinforce the brand’s focus on innovation and performance, with Sharma representing its philosophy, “Master the Moment.”

The association brings together one of Indian cricket’s most well-regarded figures with a global consumer electronics company, as TCL seeks to further its outreach in the Indian market. Sharma, who is exclusively represented by Rise Worldwide, is known for his composure and strategic approach to the game, qualities that the company aligns with its brand identity.

“We are thrilled to have Rohit Sharma continue his association with the TCL family for the second year,” said Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India. “His consistency, leadership and ability to deliver under pressure perfectly aligns with our brand values. We look forward to inspiring a generation of users to embrace innovation and truly master every moment of their digital lives.”

Commenting on the renewed association, Rohit Sharma said, “I’m happy to continue my partnership with the TCL family. Their commitment to innovation and excellence truly resonates with me.”

The company said the partnership would be part of its broader efforts to connect with Indian consumers through campaigns, product launches, and community-based initiatives. TCL continues to expand its presence with smart TVs, home appliances, and AI-powered offerings tailored to a tech-savvy and increasingly digital audience.