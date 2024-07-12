Tata Starbucks appoints Mitali Maheshwari as Head Product and Marketing for India

Delhi: Tata Starbucks has announced the appointment of Mitali Maheshwari as Product and Marketing Head for India. In her new role, she will spearhead product innovation and drive marketing initiatives for the brand.

Welcoming Maheshwari to the team, Adrit Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Starbucks, shared, "As we continue building the category in India and extending our coffee leadership to deliver the signature Starbucks Experience to consumers, we are excited for Mitali to expound upon our product and marketing plans. With Mitali on board, we are also looking forward to enabling strategic product innovation that brings forth the best of global and local tastes for consumers in a manner that is familiar to them. Mitali's dedication to her craft, coupled with her strategic mindset and innovative approach, makes her an invaluable addition to our team.”

Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing, Tata Starbucks, shared, "As a coffee enthusiast myself, I am looking forward to joining Starbucks India, a brand that has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s vibrant coffee landscape over the past decade. I am humbled and excited to build on the brand’s marketing plans to drive continued growth, while delivering the distinct Starbucks experience to consumers across the country.”

Maheshwari previously held the position of National Brand Marketing Manager at Red Bull India.