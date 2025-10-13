New Delhi: N Chandrasekaran will continue as Chairman of Tata Sons until 2032, breaking away from the company’s traditional retirement policy.

Currently serving his second term, which is due to end in 2027 when he turns 65, Chandrasekaran has now been approved for a third five-year executive term by Tata Trusts. By the end of this tenure, he will be 70.

Tata Trusts, which holds 66 per cent of Tata Sons, has supported the continuation of leadership in key strategic areas.

Chandrasekaran first joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.