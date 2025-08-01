Tata Sons extends N Chandrasekaran's chairmanship by five years

New Delhi: Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has extended the tenure of its Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, by another five years.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Sons Board in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

Prior to this, he spent three decades at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including eight years as CEO and Managing Director.

In 2022, following a review of his five-year tenure, the Tata Sons Board reappointed him as Executive Chairman.

Chandrasekaran, 62, has been credited with steering the Tata Group through a period of significant restructuring and growth. Under his leadership, the group streamlined operations, divested non-core businesses, and doubled down on high-growth sectors like digital services, aviation, and renewable energy.