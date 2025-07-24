Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s pay surges 15% to Rs 156 crore in FY25

New Delhi: N Chandrasekaran, the executive chairman of Tata Sons, is one of India’s highest-paid corporate leaders, with his compensation for the financial year 2024-25 rising 15% to Rs 155.81 crore, according to the company’s annual report.

The increase comes despite a 24.3% decline in Tata Sons’ profit after tax, which fell from Rs 34,654 crore in FY24 to Rs 26,232 crore in FY25.

Chandrasekaran’s FY25 remuneration included Rs 15.1 crore in salary and other benefits, with the bulk, Rs 140.7 crore, derived from a commission on profits.

This marks a jump from his FY24 compensation of Rs 135 crore, which comprised Rs 121.5 crore in commission and Rs 13.5 crore in salary and perquisites.

The 15% hike underscores his pivotal role in steering the Tata Group, India’s largest conglomerate, through a challenging economic landscape.

Despite the profit drop, Tata Sons, the holding company for the steel-to-software empire, reported a strengthened financial position, with its net worth rising 38% to Rs 1.25 trillion and a cash balance exceeding its debt as of March 31, 2025.

The group’s combined market capitalisation also grew 47% to Rs 30.37 lakh crore in FY24, reflecting the robust performance of its listed entities like TCS, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel.

Other Tata Sons executives also saw notable payouts. Executive director Saurabh Agrawal’s compensation increased 7.7% to Rs 32.7 crore, including a commission on profits. Noel Tata, who joined the board in October 2024 following the passing of his brother Ratan Tata, earned Rs 1.42 crore in commission. Independent director Anita Marangoly George, the only woman on the board, received Rs 3.20 crore, while Leo Puri, who retired in March 2025, was paid Rs 3.13 crore.

The combined remuneration of top management at BSE 200 companies grew by just 3.9% in FY24, indicating a slowdown in executive compensation growth. For context, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned Rs 82 crore in FY25, while ITC’s Sanjiv Puri and TCS’s K Krithivasan received Rs 25.66 crore and Rs 26.52 crore, respectively.