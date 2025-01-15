Tata Mutual Fund unveils new brand identity

New Delhi: Tata Asset Management introduced a refreshed brand identity with the launch of a new logo of Tata Mutual Fund.

The new logo retains the blue colour, symbolising trust and stability, while incorporating a green accent that embodies growth. The modern, energetic font reflects the fund house’s alignment with the aspirations of today’s investors, especially in an era of rapid digitalisation.

Prathit Bhobe, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Asset Management said, “Our new brand identity reflects the trust we have cultivated over the years, evolving to meet the changing needs and aspirations of investors. It symbolizes our commitment to empowering investors with tailored investment options that align seamlessly with their goals and preferences”.

Ashish Pawar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Tata Asset Management added, “This transformation is more than a visual change; it reflects our readiness to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The blue colour continues to symbolise trust, while the addition of green reflects our alignment with the progress of our stakeholders”.

The brand transformation video: