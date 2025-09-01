Tata Motors wholesales rise 2% to over 73,000 units in August

New Delhi: Tata Motors reported a 2% rise in total wholesales for August 2025, reaching 73,178 units compared with 71,693 units in the same month last year.

The company noted that its total domestic dispatches declined 2% year-on-year to 68,482 units, down from 70,006 units in August 2024.

Passenger vehicle dispatches in the domestic market fell 7% to 41,001 units, from 44,142 units a year ago. In contrast, domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 6% to 27,481 units, up from 25,864 units in August 2024.

Shares of Tata Motors were trading 3.09% higher at Rs 689.45 apiece on the BSE.