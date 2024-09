Delhi: Vinay Pant, the chief marketing officer of Tata Motors, has stepped down from his role.

Pant joined Tata Motors in 2021. Prior to his role at Tata Motors, Pant served a 15 year tenure at Maruti Suzuki.

He also worked as a strategic planner at Hero Motocorp beginning in 1996.

He has also held the position of South Manager of Research at Reckitt Benckiser for three years. Throughout his career, Pant has worked with organisations such as Hero Motocorp, TNS NFO, GfK, and IMRB International.