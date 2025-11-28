New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) has announced a collaboration with Red Bull India to undertake a series of adventure-focused initiatives. The partnership combines TMPVL’s line of vehicles with Red Bull’s athletes to undertake challenging stunts.

The first of these activities features the Harrier.ev, an electric SUV, in a performance video to be released soon. The stunt brings together the SUV and Lebanese athlete Abdo “Dado” Feghali, a Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift and a recognised figure in rally and drifting.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “These are truly exciting times as we partner with a company like Red Bull known for defying limits. This collaboration brings together two brands that share a passion for innovation, performance, and pushing boundaries. We are excited to showcase how cutting-edge technology and stylish design can complement the thrill of adventure and extreme performance. This journey promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.”

Reflecting on his experience with the Harrier.ev, Abdo “Dado” Feghali said, “The Harrier.ev truly delivers on its promise of go-anywhere capability. After conquering steep terrains in the Elephant Rock challenge, it exceeded expectations by effortlessly completing the latest task we threw at it. Its segment-leading torque offers smooth, linear delivery, making every obstacle feel convenient. This experience is a testament to the Harrier.ev’s engineering excellence – a new benchmark for electric SUVs in India.”

The collaboration marks the start of a series of adventurous initiatives between TMPVL and Red Bull India, bringing together performance, engineering, and extreme sports. The first challenge, featuring the Harrier.ev, will be available across platforms in the coming days.