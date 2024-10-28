Tata Group to enter quick commerce space with Neu Flash

New Delhi: The Tata Group is aiming to enter the quick commerce sector with the launch of 'Neu Flash.'

With this, Neu Flash will join the ranks of players like Flipkart's 'Minutes', Reliance's JioMart, and others like Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, which together command an 85% share of the quick commerce market in India.

As per the news reports, Tata Group sees potential in diversifying its offerings through Neu Flash, which will initially cater to select users with groceries, electronics, and fashion products.

The reports indicate that the service will utilise the infrastructure of existing Tata ventures. BigBasket will handle grocery deliveries as it shifts to a fully quick commerce model, while Croma will supply a diverse array of electronics. Additionally, Tata Cliq will cater to fashion and lifestyle needs, starting with select stock-keeping units (SKUs).