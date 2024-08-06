0

Tata Digital elevates Yashwant Kumar to VP, Marketing

He had joined Tata Digital as Senior Director - Head of Customer Retention, Merchandising and Ecommerce Sale Events in 2022

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Tata Digital has elevated Yashwant Kumar to vice-president of marketing. He revealed this development on his LinkedIn profile. 

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yashwantkumar31_im-honored-to-step-into-the-role-of-vice-activity-7226475620078116866-eKhM?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop 

He had joined Tata Digital as Senior Director - Head of Customer Retention, Merchandising and Ecommerce Sale Events in 2022. 

Prior to this, he has also worked with Ola Electric Mobility as senior director of charging.He also worked in Proctor and Gamble as assistant brand manager, Pantene Thailand and Singapore.  

He was the co-founder and CEO of GenY Medium and the co-founder of GenY labs. 

